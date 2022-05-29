May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.