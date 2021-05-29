May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.