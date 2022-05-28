May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.