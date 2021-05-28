This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
