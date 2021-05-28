 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News