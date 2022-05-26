May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

