Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
