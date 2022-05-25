May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.