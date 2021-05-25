 Skip to main content
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

