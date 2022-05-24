This evening's outlook for Winona: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 d…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thur…
It will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We w…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 de…