Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
