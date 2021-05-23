Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
