Winona's evening forecast: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of …
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Toda…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is …
Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cl…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The fo…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona will see warm temperatures this Tu…