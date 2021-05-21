This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
