Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Windy this afternoon, but comfortable temperatures across the state. Rain will return Tuesday, but some have a better chance than others. See when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
