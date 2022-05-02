This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
