For the drive home in Winona: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Exp…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degr…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Su…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 57F. Winds l…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winona people will see temperatures …
For the drive home in Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should ex…