May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.