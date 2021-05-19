May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winona will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.