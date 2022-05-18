This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
