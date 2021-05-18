May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.