Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
