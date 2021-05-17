May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.