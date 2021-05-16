 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winona. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

