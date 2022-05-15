 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

