Winona's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance …
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. L…