May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

