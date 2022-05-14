Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
