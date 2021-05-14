 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fewer hurricanes expected in the Pacific this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News