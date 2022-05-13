This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance …
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There…