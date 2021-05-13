 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

