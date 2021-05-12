 Skip to main content
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

