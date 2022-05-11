This evening in Winona: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
