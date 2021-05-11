Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. T…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees.…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…