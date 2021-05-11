 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

