May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

