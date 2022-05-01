For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
