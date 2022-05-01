 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News