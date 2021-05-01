For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
