This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
