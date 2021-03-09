 Skip to main content
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

