Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
