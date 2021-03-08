This evening's outlook for Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.