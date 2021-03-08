 Skip to main content
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

