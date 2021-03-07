Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
