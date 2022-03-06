Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Monday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.