 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Monday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News