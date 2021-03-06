Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.