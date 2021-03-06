This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
