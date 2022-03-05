Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. It will be a cold day in Winona Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
