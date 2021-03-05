This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It loo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is foreca…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.