Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

