Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.