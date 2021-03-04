Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.