This evening's outlook for Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
