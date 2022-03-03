This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
