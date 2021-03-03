 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kentucky family saves cats while fleeing worst flooding they've seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News