This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
