Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.