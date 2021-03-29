 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabaman barely makes it to safety during tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News