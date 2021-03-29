Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.