For the drive home in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
